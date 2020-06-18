All apartments in San Antonio
6313 Les Harrison Dr
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

6313 Les Harrison Dr

6313 Les Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6313 Les Harrison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
The owner is offering half-off 1st month's rent! This adorable home has a great open floor plan with high ceilings, two living areas great for entertaining, a spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, tile flooring throughout, no carpet, and updated bathrooms with beautiful tile. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and new windows for great energy efficiency. There is a huge covered patio outside with a spacious yard and 3/4 of the fence is entirely new. Come check this home out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have any available units?
6313 Les Harrison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have?
Some of 6313 Les Harrison Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6313 Les Harrison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6313 Les Harrison Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 Les Harrison Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr offer parking?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have a pool?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have accessible units?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 Les Harrison Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6313 Les Harrison Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
