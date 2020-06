6303 MAVERICK OAK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL WELL-KEPT HOME ON LARGE CORNER LOT. RECENTLY REMODELED COUNTER TOPS AND CABINETRY AND FIXTURES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MATURE TREES AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. WOODEN PRIVACY FENCE AROUND BIG BACK YARD WITH SECURITY SYSTEM. . CEILING FANS, GARAGE OPENER,MICROWAVE INCLUDED. MASTER WALK-IN IS ENORMOUS AND ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS. LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA. KITCHEN & BREAKFAST NOOK LOOKS OUT ONTO LARGE BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD. BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED UPSTAIRS. DOWNSTAIRS IS ALL TILE FLOORS WHICH MAKE IT EASY FOR CLEANUP. A/C FILTERS ARE INCLUDED AND WILL BE DELIVERED TO THE HOME MONTHLY.