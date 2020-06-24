All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 626 Chauncey #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
626 Chauncey #3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

626 Chauncey #3

626 Chauncey · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

626 Chauncey, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2nd floor unit, with a large living area, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bath, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Over-sized 3rd bedroom is perfect for 2 beds, or bedroom/study area.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call Debbie at 210-415-0376 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

iHeart Property Management LLC Main Office: 210-365-8024
Four-plex Spacious 3BR/2BA Apartments in a quiet neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms. Lots of storage, with walk-in closets in every bedroom, and outside storage (5ft x 5ft) included. Covered parking for 1 or 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Chauncey #3 have any available units?
626 Chauncey #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Chauncey #3 have?
Some of 626 Chauncey #3's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Chauncey #3 currently offering any rent specials?
626 Chauncey #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Chauncey #3 pet-friendly?
No, 626 Chauncey #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 626 Chauncey #3 offer parking?
Yes, 626 Chauncey #3 offers parking.
Does 626 Chauncey #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Chauncey #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Chauncey #3 have a pool?
No, 626 Chauncey #3 does not have a pool.
Does 626 Chauncey #3 have accessible units?
No, 626 Chauncey #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Chauncey #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Chauncey #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio