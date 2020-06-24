626 Chauncey #3

Amenities

parking walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Spacious 2nd floor unit, with a large living area, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bath, walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Over-sized 3rd bedroom is perfect for 2 beds, or bedroom/study area.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call Debbie at 210-415-0376 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



iHeart Property Management LLC Main Office: 210-365-8024

