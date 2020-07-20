All apartments in San Antonio
6230 W JOLIE CT
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6230 W JOLIE CT

6230 West Jolie Court · No Longer Available
Location

6230 West Jolie Court, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful townhome with excellent fenced yard for gardening and grilling!Front lawn is maintained by HOA, so you only have to maintain the back, in-ground sprinkler system makes that easy! Tile in wet areas, ceramic tile backspash, new carpets, art niche, covered back patio. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Excellent location convenient to Medical Center, La Cantera, military bases , universities: UT Health Science Center, UTSA. Excellent Energy Star rating. Pics are from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 W JOLIE CT have any available units?
6230 W JOLIE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 W JOLIE CT have?
Some of 6230 W JOLIE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 W JOLIE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6230 W JOLIE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 W JOLIE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6230 W JOLIE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6230 W JOLIE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6230 W JOLIE CT offers parking.
Does 6230 W JOLIE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6230 W JOLIE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 W JOLIE CT have a pool?
No, 6230 W JOLIE CT does not have a pool.
Does 6230 W JOLIE CT have accessible units?
No, 6230 W JOLIE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 W JOLIE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 W JOLIE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
