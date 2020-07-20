6230 W JOLIE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill carpet refrigerator

Wonderful townhome with excellent fenced yard for gardening and grilling!Front lawn is maintained by HOA, so you only have to maintain the back, in-ground sprinkler system makes that easy! Tile in wet areas, ceramic tile backspash, new carpets, art niche, covered back patio. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included! Excellent location convenient to Medical Center, La Cantera, military bases , universities: UT Health Science Center, UTSA. Excellent Energy Star rating. Pics are from previous listing.