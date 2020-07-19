6226 Spotters Ridge

Amenities

DAYS on Market Due to Taken off the Market to Renovate Flooring. This is a Beautiful Home with New Wood Vinyl Flooring in Living & Dining Room, Baths, & New Tile In Kitchen & New Carpet Upstairs. Large Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar & Island, Fresh Paint & Neutral Coloring. 3 Bed & Game Room Upstairs. Master Bedroom is Large W/Ceiling Fan, Full Bath that has a Shower & Separate Garden Tub. Super Clean and Ready for Move IN! Enjoy the New Covered Patio & New Deck. Pets on Case by Case, MAX 40lbs