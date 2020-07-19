All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6226 Spotters Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6226 Spotters Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6226 Spotters Ridge

6226 Spotters Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6226 Spotters Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DAYS on Market Due to Taken off the Market to Renovate Flooring. This is a Beautiful Home with New Wood Vinyl Flooring in Living & Dining Room, Baths, & New Tile In Kitchen & New Carpet Upstairs. Large Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar & Island, Fresh Paint & Neutral Coloring. 3 Bed & Game Room Upstairs. Master Bedroom is Large W/Ceiling Fan, Full Bath that has a Shower & Separate Garden Tub. Super Clean and Ready for Move IN! Enjoy the New Covered Patio & New Deck. Pets on Case by Case, MAX 40lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Spotters Ridge have any available units?
6226 Spotters Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 Spotters Ridge have?
Some of 6226 Spotters Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Spotters Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Spotters Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Spotters Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 Spotters Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6226 Spotters Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6226 Spotters Ridge offers parking.
Does 6226 Spotters Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Spotters Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Spotters Ridge have a pool?
No, 6226 Spotters Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Spotters Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6226 Spotters Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Spotters Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Spotters Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio