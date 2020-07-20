All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

62 MAJESTIC WAY

Location

62 Majestic Way, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Luxury at its finest. This Mediterranean estate sits on the hill with over 1.08 acres of usable land offering the best of indoor & outdoor living. Perched at the end of the cul de sac, this lush property offers total privacy with extraordinary views. Enter to find the 6900sf showplace featuring high Venetian plaster ceilings, Travertine floors, & natural light from the private backyard oasis. Large master suite with Prvt balcony & views, Huge Theatre & Gameroom w gym. Great Den & wetbar entertainers dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have any available units?
62 MAJESTIC WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have?
Some of 62 MAJESTIC WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 MAJESTIC WAY currently offering any rent specials?
62 MAJESTIC WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 MAJESTIC WAY pet-friendly?
No, 62 MAJESTIC WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY offer parking?
Yes, 62 MAJESTIC WAY offers parking.
Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 MAJESTIC WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have a pool?
Yes, 62 MAJESTIC WAY has a pool.
Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have accessible units?
No, 62 MAJESTIC WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 62 MAJESTIC WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 MAJESTIC WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
