62 MAJESTIC WAY

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

Luxury at its finest. This Mediterranean estate sits on the hill with over 1.08 acres of usable land offering the best of indoor & outdoor living. Perched at the end of the cul de sac, this lush property offers total privacy with extraordinary views. Enter to find the 6900sf showplace featuring high Venetian plaster ceilings, Travertine floors, & natural light from the private backyard oasis. Large master suite with Prvt balcony & views, Huge Theatre & Gameroom w gym. Great Den & wetbar entertainers dream.