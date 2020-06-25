618 Mission St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful King William Home - A jewel of a home in the heart of King William. Beautiful original hardwood floors, rich architecture, & modern touches where it counts. Beautiful kitchen w/stainless appliances & gas cooktop stove fit for a chef. Bedrooms feature custom closets. Bathroom has custom vanity, luxurious tub & separate shower. Relax on the front porch swing or in shade of backyard with a flowing water feature & pond. Bonus room over the garage w/bathroom, closets & new mini-split.



(RLNE4828901)