San Antonio, TX
618 Mission St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

618 Mission St

618 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Mission Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful King William Home - A jewel of a home in the heart of King William. Beautiful original hardwood floors, rich architecture, & modern touches where it counts. Beautiful kitchen w/stainless appliances & gas cooktop stove fit for a chef. Bedrooms feature custom closets. Bathroom has custom vanity, luxurious tub & separate shower. Relax on the front porch swing or in shade of backyard with a flowing water feature & pond. Bonus room over the garage w/bathroom, closets & new mini-split.

(RLNE4828901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Mission St have any available units?
618 Mission St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Mission St have?
Some of 618 Mission St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Mission St currently offering any rent specials?
618 Mission St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Mission St pet-friendly?
No, 618 Mission St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 618 Mission St offer parking?
Yes, 618 Mission St offers parking.
Does 618 Mission St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Mission St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Mission St have a pool?
No, 618 Mission St does not have a pool.
Does 618 Mission St have accessible units?
No, 618 Mission St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Mission St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Mission St does not have units with dishwashers.
