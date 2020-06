Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home on corner cut-de-sac type lot with amazing interior and landscaping. This one won't last long. New home build in 2017. Larger on the inside than it looks. Stop by and enjoy the lovely home. Close to medical center, shopping, food, and I10 and 7 min to Med. center and HEB, 2 min. to gas stations and CVS. Pest control for the year included.