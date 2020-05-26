611 Coronet St

Amenities

Great home in established neighborhood. Home has new updates boast and freshly re-painted interior. Master Bathroom has been completely been re-finished. Enjoy the close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The home lies in one of premier schools districts in San Antonio, the Alamo Heights ISD. Large backyard and conveniently located near 410 & 281. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.



HomeRiver San Antonio

Anette