All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 611 Coronet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
611 Coronet St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 8:43 AM

611 Coronet St

611 Coronet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

611 Coronet Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Crownhill Park

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Great home in established neighborhood. Home has new updates boast and freshly re-painted interior. Master Bathroom has been completely been re-finished. Enjoy the close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The home lies in one of premier schools districts in San Antonio, the Alamo Heights ISD. Large backyard and conveniently located near 410 & 281. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

HomeRiver San Antonio
Anette

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Coronet St have any available units?
611 Coronet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 611 Coronet St currently offering any rent specials?
611 Coronet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Coronet St pet-friendly?
No, 611 Coronet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 611 Coronet St offer parking?
No, 611 Coronet St does not offer parking.
Does 611 Coronet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Coronet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Coronet St have a pool?
No, 611 Coronet St does not have a pool.
Does 611 Coronet St have accessible units?
No, 611 Coronet St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Coronet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Coronet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Coronet St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 Coronet St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio