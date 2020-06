Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6023 Norse St. Available 05/01/19 Villas At Northgate - 3/2.5/1 Spectacular home located in the medical area Gated community, Granite counter-tops, nice yard with covered Patio and privicy fenced Back yard With two Master bedrooms, Includes lawn Maintenantce, This home is close to everything, shopping , medical center, Bases, Please visit www.hancerealty.com for more information or call 830-388-1881



