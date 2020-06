Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub sauna

Don't miss out on this INCREDIBLE property! 5 Bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms with TWO masters, TWO living areas (formal living could be used as an office) TWO eating areas, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Fireplace in the Family Room. Spacious Laundry room. Screened in porch! Great size backyard with Workshop with Tons of outlets PLUS a Storage Shed! Water Softener, Patio Slab, HOT TUB...too many features to list! Come take a look today.