Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
602 Sawtooth Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

602 Sawtooth Drive

602 Sawtooth Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Sawtooth Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in Heritage Farms very close to Sea World, major hwys, right off Potranco Rd with all access to retail shopping, and NISD school district. Home features two car garage, large fenced yard, mature trees and enclosed back patio to relax in the shade. All new interior painting, large living room with wood burning fire place, remodeled kitchen, new flooring, new walk in master shower and all new fixtures.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Sawtooth Drive have any available units?
602 Sawtooth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Sawtooth Drive have?
Some of 602 Sawtooth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Sawtooth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Sawtooth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Sawtooth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Sawtooth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 602 Sawtooth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 602 Sawtooth Drive offers parking.
Does 602 Sawtooth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Sawtooth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Sawtooth Drive have a pool?
No, 602 Sawtooth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 602 Sawtooth Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Sawtooth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Sawtooth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Sawtooth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

