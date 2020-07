Amenities

Beautifully maintained 4 bed/2.5bath home that sits on a cul-de-sac & features a large open floor plan. Reverse Osmosis water filtering system in home, roof replaced in 2015. Gutters in front of home. Updated Floors, water softener, new water heater, kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space with an island, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, and it has a community pool that has 24 hour security surveillance. Lots to see in person.