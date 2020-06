Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

The owners are opening the doors to a beautiful and comfortable house located in a quiet and private neighborhood. A fully furnished and equipped home, tenants just need their clothes and personal items to move in! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths & a 2 car garage. Front yard is maintained by the HOA. Neighborhood pool & playground. Prime location near the Med. Center, UTHealth Science Center, USAA and other major employers, shopping and restaurants. Also available unfurnished for $1475/Mo