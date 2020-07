Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very cute, move-in ready place to call home! Great location close to schools, shopping and restaurants! Close to 1604, 281 and 35! Newly updated with fresh paint throughout, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring in living and bedrooms! Both bathrooms are updated with new vanities and ceramic tile shower/bath surrounds. Fireplace in the living area! Covered slab patio for entertaining and a large back yard! Storage unit in backyard.