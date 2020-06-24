5915 Tina Park

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Home Close To Lackland AFB - Be the first occupant of this great 4 bedroom Lennar home, located in the Elm Valley neighborhood (Medina Base Road & Five Palms Drive), close to Lackland AFB and major highways.

Beautiful home with fenced backyard and a mature tree.

Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and appliances include refrigerator, range-oven and dishwasher. No carpet downstairs.

Large garage with garage door opener.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4456387)