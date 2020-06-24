5915 Tina Park

Amenities
Brand New Home Close To Lackland AFB - Be the first occupant of this great 4 bedroom Lennar home, located in the Elm Valley neighborhood (Medina Base Road & Five Palms Drive), close to Lackland AFB and major highways.
Beautiful home with fenced backyard and a mature tree.
Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and appliances include refrigerator, range-oven and dishwasher. No carpet downstairs.
Large garage with garage door opener.
Pets negotiable.
