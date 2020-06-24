All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5915 Tina Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5915 Tina Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5915 Tina Park

5915 Tina Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5915 Tina Park, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Home Close To Lackland AFB - Be the first occupant of this great 4 bedroom Lennar home, located in the Elm Valley neighborhood (Medina Base Road & Five Palms Drive), close to Lackland AFB and major highways.
Beautiful home with fenced backyard and a mature tree.
Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and appliances include refrigerator, range-oven and dishwasher. No carpet downstairs.
Large garage with garage door opener.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE4456387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 Tina Park have any available units?
5915 Tina Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5915 Tina Park have?
Some of 5915 Tina Park's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5915 Tina Park currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Tina Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Tina Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 5915 Tina Park is pet friendly.
Does 5915 Tina Park offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Tina Park offers parking.
Does 5915 Tina Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Tina Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Tina Park have a pool?
No, 5915 Tina Park does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Tina Park have accessible units?
No, 5915 Tina Park does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Tina Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Tina Park has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio