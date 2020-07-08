All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5907 Camier Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5907 Camier Cove
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

5907 Camier Cove

5907 Camier Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5907 Camier Cove, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1535.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Camier Cove have any available units?
5907 Camier Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5907 Camier Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Camier Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Camier Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 Camier Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5907 Camier Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Camier Cove offers parking.
Does 5907 Camier Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Camier Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Camier Cove have a pool?
No, 5907 Camier Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Camier Cove have accessible units?
No, 5907 Camier Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Camier Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Camier Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5907 Camier Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5907 Camier Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio