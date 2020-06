5862 Spring Xing

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING 2 STORY IN DESIRED COMMUNITY*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*HIGH CEILINGS*LOTS OF WINDOWS*LARGE MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*2 SIDED FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM*EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 1604, IH 35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT SAM, AND THE FORUM - CHARMING 2 STORY IN DESIRED COMMUNITY*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*HIGH CEILINGS*LOTS OF WINDOWS*LARGE MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*2 SIDED FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM*EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 1604, IH 35, RANDOLPH AFB, FT SAM, AND THE FORUM SHOPPING CENTER*DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY!!! $55 APP FEE, FIRST MONTHS RENT, SEC. DEP., & PET FEE MUST BE IN CERT. FUNDS I.E. MONEY ORDER/BANK CHECK*NO PIT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, OR DOBERMANS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL



(RLNE3446040)