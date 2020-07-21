All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5843 ARMSTRONG WL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5843 ARMSTRONG WL
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

5843 ARMSTRONG WL

5843 Armstrong Wl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5843 Armstrong Wl, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located near UTSA and USAA is this lovely home featuring 2136 sq.ft. living space, 3bed/2.5 bath, & a large game room upstairs. NO carpets downstairs!! With beautiful ceramic tiles & wood laminate on the 1st floor. This home is set up for entertainment w/ spacious living/dining room combo, family room & incredible kitchen adorned w/ plenty of cabinets & counter space for storage. Masters bedroom comes w/walk in closet & separate tub/shower. Mins to UTSA, USAA, Valero, & La Cantera. Quick access to I-10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have any available units?
5843 ARMSTRONG WL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have?
Some of 5843 ARMSTRONG WL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5843 ARMSTRONG WL currently offering any rent specials?
5843 ARMSTRONG WL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 ARMSTRONG WL pet-friendly?
No, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL offer parking?
Yes, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL offers parking.
Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have a pool?
No, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL does not have a pool.
Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have accessible units?
No, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 ARMSTRONG WL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5843 ARMSTRONG WL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio