5843 ARMSTRONG WL

Located near UTSA and USAA is this lovely home featuring 2136 sq.ft. living space, 3bed/2.5 bath, & a large game room upstairs. NO carpets downstairs!! With beautiful ceramic tiles & wood laminate on the 1st floor. This home is set up for entertainment w/ spacious living/dining room combo, family room & incredible kitchen adorned w/ plenty of cabinets & counter space for storage. Masters bedroom comes w/walk in closet & separate tub/shower. Mins to UTSA, USAA, Valero, & La Cantera. Quick access to I-10!