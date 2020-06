Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom one story is sparkling clean and ready for occupancy. Good size master bedroom has a walk in closet. Furnished with a refrigerator, washer and dryer.There is a side deck to relax in on weekends or after a hard days work. Close to shopping and major roads. Check school info. if that is of importance to renter. Owners requests no pets and no smokers. please.