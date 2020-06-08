All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5823 Armstrong Wl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5823 Armstrong Wl
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:35 AM

5823 Armstrong Wl

5823 Armstrong Wl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5823 Armstrong Wl, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5823 Armstrong Wall, San Antonio

Don't let this one get away! 2 Story 3 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage, 2196 sq.ft. in University Hills. Close to UTSA, Fiesta Texas, La Cantera Shops, and much more. Kitchen has granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, front loader washer & dryer, fireplace, family loft upstairs, faux wood flooring throughout, open spacious living area, walk in closets, lots of storage.

$50 application fee per adult, $235 admin fee
1% monthly admin fee, $250 pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Armstrong Wl have any available units?
5823 Armstrong Wl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 Armstrong Wl have?
Some of 5823 Armstrong Wl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 Armstrong Wl currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Armstrong Wl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Armstrong Wl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5823 Armstrong Wl is pet friendly.
Does 5823 Armstrong Wl offer parking?
Yes, 5823 Armstrong Wl offers parking.
Does 5823 Armstrong Wl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5823 Armstrong Wl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Armstrong Wl have a pool?
No, 5823 Armstrong Wl does not have a pool.
Does 5823 Armstrong Wl have accessible units?
No, 5823 Armstrong Wl does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Armstrong Wl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5823 Armstrong Wl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio