5823 Armstrong Wl

5823 Armstrong Wall, San Antonio



Don't let this one get away! 2 Story 3 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage, 2196 sq.ft. in University Hills. Close to UTSA, Fiesta Texas, La Cantera Shops, and much more. Kitchen has granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, front loader washer & dryer, fireplace, family loft upstairs, faux wood flooring throughout, open spacious living area, walk in closets, lots of storage.



$50 application fee per adult, $235 admin fee

1% monthly admin fee, $250 pet fee