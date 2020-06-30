All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5819 Trent Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5819 Trent Ranch
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

5819 Trent Ranch

5819 Trent Ranch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5819 Trent Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location!This beautiful well-maintained,solid 4/3.0 plus game room,open-floor plan home is situated right by UTSA in Park at University Hills with exemplary school district; minutes away to everything; largest home in the neighborhood; in-law suite downstairs,two living areas,lots of storage, brand-new quality wood laminate for the entire first floor except kitchen & bathrooms with tile; game room upstairs; fresh new painting for the entire house; covered back patio with nice size backyard, and many more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 Trent Ranch have any available units?
5819 Trent Ranch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5819 Trent Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
5819 Trent Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 Trent Ranch pet-friendly?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch offer parking?
Yes, 5819 Trent Ranch offers parking.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch have a pool?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch does not have a pool.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch have accessible units?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 Trent Ranch have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 Trent Ranch does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio