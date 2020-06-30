5819 Trent Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Location!This beautiful well-maintained,solid 4/3.0 plus game room,open-floor plan home is situated right by UTSA in Park at University Hills with exemplary school district; minutes away to everything; largest home in the neighborhood; in-law suite downstairs,two living areas,lots of storage, brand-new quality wood laminate for the entire first floor except kitchen & bathrooms with tile; game room upstairs; fresh new painting for the entire house; covered back patio with nice size backyard, and many more...