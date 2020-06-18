5719 Abiding Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOW VACANT: Beautiful Home, Great Location - Gorgeous recently built 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom one story home located in Meadow Park, close to FM 78 and military bases.

Spacious home with open layout. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, range oven and microwave.

Nice kitchen with bar area, kitchen island and granite counter tops.

Huge master bedroom with sitting area.

Covered patio with a beautiful view (no neighbors in the back) and a large fenced back yard.

Pets negotiable.

This home looks still brand new. A must-see!

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5744407)