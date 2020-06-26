546 Taft Blvd

Amenities

carport recently renovated air conditioning

Like New Single Story - Recently remodeled & with tasteful updates throughout* Ready for immediate move in* This home has an inviting open floor plan from kitchen to living area. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms* New HVAC system to keep you comfortable this summer* New kitchen appliances. Large carport with plenty of parking, Nice backyard with mature trees and plenty of room for entertaining or playing with the kids* Convenient to shopping, restaurants, Fort Sam Houston and access to I-35, 410 or 281



