Babcock/Medical - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with game room and spacious 2 car garage. A covered patio in the backyard leaves plenty of space for entertaining. Upgraded cabinets with corian in the kitchen. A marble vanity leaves an elegant touch in the bathroom. Full security system and sprinkler system in the front and back
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5415 Tomas Circle have any available units?
5415 Tomas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.