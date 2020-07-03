All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

5407 Goshen Grove

5407 Goshen Grv · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Goshen Grv, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single Family Home - Property Id: 4480

Beautiful 2519 Sq Ft., NE San Antonio home located in desirable Steubing Ranch. 4 bdrm/3.5 Baths, with 2 car garage. Kitchen features breakfast nook and tile flooring; refrigerator included. Downstairs master suite features separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. Second master suite upstairs has a large walk-in shower. Upstairs also features two bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom and a large game room. Nice wood blinds throughout, attached open porch, and fenced backyard. No pets. Neighborhood has pool, park, playground and walking trails. Elementary and Middle School a half mile door-to-door and High School within a mile. Easy access to 1604. Only minutes to everything - shopping, military bases and airport!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4480
Property Id 4480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Goshen Grove have any available units?
5407 Goshen Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Goshen Grove have?
Some of 5407 Goshen Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Goshen Grove currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Goshen Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Goshen Grove pet-friendly?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove offers parking.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have a pool?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove has a pool.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have accessible units?
No, 5407 Goshen Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Goshen Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Goshen Grove has units with dishwashers.
