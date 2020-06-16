5318 Ghost Hawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d94307e0a5 ---- You do not want to miss this one! Adorable home near Media Base Road and Kelly with easy access to 410 and 35. This beautiful home features new flooring throughout, stainless steel fridge, fully fenced with large backyard and covered carport! Give us a call today! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Central Air/Heat Long Term Lease Available Off Street Parking Pets On A Case By Case Basis Stove