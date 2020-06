Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfect home with large lot only minutes from downtown. This historic cottage has two bedrooms and one bath with large fenced in yard. Just updated with soft grey tone paint, floors & new appliances. The best neighbor is behind you as the home does overlook Ft. Sam! Very easy access to I-35, Broadway, Perl. You will love the affordable utility and water bills in this cozy home.