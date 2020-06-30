All apartments in San Antonio
5223 Gray Buffalo Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

5223 Gray Buffalo Dr

5223 Gray Buffalo · No Longer Available
Location

5223 Gray Buffalo, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great southwest SA Home 3/2 w/ overhead parking for 2 cars - Indian Creek - Great House in Indian Creek in southwest SA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been updated with new paint and new features. Home has security fencing and a large 2 car carport. Home has 2 large living areas, nicely sized bedrooms and a large master bedroom w/ sitting area,
Front and backyard have walkways and patios throughout. Backyard includes large concrete entertainment area and storage shed.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000, you can also apply at keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5203630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have any available units?
5223 Gray Buffalo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have?
Some of 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Gray Buffalo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr offers parking.
Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have a pool?
No, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have accessible units?
No, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 Gray Buffalo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

