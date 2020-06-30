5223 Gray Buffalo Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

Great southwest SA Home 3/2 w/ overhead parking for 2 cars - Indian Creek - Great House in Indian Creek in southwest SA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been updated with new paint and new features. Home has security fencing and a large 2 car carport. Home has 2 large living areas, nicely sized bedrooms and a large master bedroom w/ sitting area,

Front and backyard have walkways and patios throughout. Backyard includes large concrete entertainment area and storage shed.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000, you can also apply at keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5203630)