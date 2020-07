Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Don't Miss Out on this Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! Centrally Located just North of Downtown in the Tobin Hill Historic Subdivision between McCullough & St. Mary's. Minutes Away from the Pearl Brewery/Colleges/Shopping/Dining/Bus Lines and so much more. There's a Coined Washer/Dryer on the Premises. There's 1 Allocated Parking Space at the back of this historic QuadPlex.