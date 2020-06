Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bath home features an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with all appliances included, garage door opener, and a cover patio in the back yard. Home is conveniently located near Lackland AFB, numerous shopping centers, Sea World, and easy access to major highways. Come and see this first time rental.