Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

511 E Courtland Pl

511 East Courtland Place · (210) 826-1616
Location

511 East Courtland Place, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 E Courtland Pl · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

511 E Courtland Pl Available 07/31/20 VINTAGE TOBIN HILL COTTAGE - Picturesque Cottage in the Heart of Highly-Desirable Tobin Hill * Seconds from The Pearl, Downtown, Broadway Corridor, & Much More * Ideal for Those Looking for Updated Urban Living * Inviting Front Porch, 2 Entrances into Bedroom or Living * 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Bathroom, Original Hardwood Floors, Loads of 1940's Charm * Gas Cooking & Granite Counters in Kitchen, Laundry Area Inside * Flex Room or Living Area in Addition to Large Living Room, Dining Area * Detached Garage for Vehicles or Storage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E Courtland Pl have any available units?
511 E Courtland Pl has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 E Courtland Pl have?
Some of 511 E Courtland Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E Courtland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
511 E Courtland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E Courtland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 511 E Courtland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 511 E Courtland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 511 E Courtland Pl offers parking.
Does 511 E Courtland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 E Courtland Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E Courtland Pl have a pool?
No, 511 E Courtland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 511 E Courtland Pl have accessible units?
No, 511 E Courtland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E Courtland Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E Courtland Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
