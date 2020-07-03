All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
510 Mc Dougal Avenue
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

510 Mc Dougal Avenue

510 Mc Dougal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 Mc Dougal Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with updated bathroom has so much to offer. Galley living room design features original beautiful hardwood floor extended to bedrooms, Master features maintained classic carpet. Gorgeous kitchen has beautiful and original cabinetry and storage space. Wonderful long driveway with detached garage offering endless possibilities for storing or small workshop. Easy access to Freeways, minutes to downtown, food & entertainment, Mission Park & Blue Star among other great sites.
Sorry no section 8

Rent $1050
Security Deposit $1050
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee 300
Pet Deposit $450
Application Fee $65 18 year and older

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have any available units?
510 Mc Dougal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have?
Some of 510 Mc Dougal Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Mc Dougal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 Mc Dougal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Mc Dougal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Mc Dougal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Mc Dougal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

