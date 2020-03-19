506 Prestwick Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78223 Highland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint house with great potential! Perfect for those looking to into a mature home. Spacious living room and master bedroom with NO CARPET! Huge master closet for all your fashion needs! Kitchen has many cabinets & a new refrigerator. Don't miss out on this great home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 PRESTWICK BLVD have any available units?
