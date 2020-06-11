5042 Hershey Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Home Ready for Move In - This home is ready for move in and will not disappoint! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with vaulted and beamed ceiling. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a custom backsplash. Completely redone bathrooms, with tile flooring and showers. The home has new carpet throughout, and has been freshly painted inside and out. Plenty of room to enjoy yourself in the beautiful backyard with a covered patio, and mature trees. Nice Neighbors too.



