5042 Hershey Dr

5042 Hershey Drive · (210) 313-5508
Location

5042 Hershey Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
Stoneleigh - Dellcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5042 Hershey Dr · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home Ready for Move In - This home is ready for move in and will not disappoint! This beautiful home features an open floor plan with vaulted and beamed ceiling. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, large island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a custom backsplash. Completely redone bathrooms, with tile flooring and showers. The home has new carpet throughout, and has been freshly painted inside and out. Plenty of room to enjoy yourself in the beautiful backyard with a covered patio, and mature trees. Nice Neighbors too.

(RLNE5669981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Hershey Dr have any available units?
5042 Hershey Dr has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5042 Hershey Dr have?
Some of 5042 Hershey Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 Hershey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Hershey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Hershey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5042 Hershey Dr offer parking?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5042 Hershey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Hershey Dr have a pool?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Hershey Dr have accessible units?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Hershey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Hershey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
