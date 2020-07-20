All apartments in San Antonio
Location

5007 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful two story townhome off of Wurzbach. This home has vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Two full bath up stairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom for the two bedrooms. All appliances stay with the property. This home will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Flipper Drive have any available units?
5007 Flipper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Flipper Drive have?
Some of 5007 Flipper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Flipper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Flipper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Flipper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5007 Flipper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5007 Flipper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Flipper Drive offers parking.
Does 5007 Flipper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Flipper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Flipper Drive have a pool?
No, 5007 Flipper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Flipper Drive have accessible units?
No, 5007 Flipper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Flipper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Flipper Drive has units with dishwashers.
