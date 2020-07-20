5007 Flipper Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful two story townhome off of Wurzbach. This home has vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Two full bath up stairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom for the two bedrooms. All appliances stay with the property. This home will not last long