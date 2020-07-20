Wonderful two story townhome off of Wurzbach. This home has vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Two full bath up stairs with a Jack and Jill bathroom for the two bedrooms. All appliances stay with the property. This home will not last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5007 Flipper Drive have any available units?
5007 Flipper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.