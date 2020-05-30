Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

5 PEARL CT Available 12/13/19 Cozy 2 bedroom home in the Beacon Hill area!! - Must see this cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home in the Beacon Hill area. Home comes with all appliances and is ready for immediate move in.



Application Fee: $60 per adult (non-refundable)

Security Deposit: $1075

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



*Water is included in rent amount

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 12/01/2019.



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



