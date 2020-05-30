All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5 PEARL CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5 PEARL CT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

5 PEARL CT

5 Pearl Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 Pearl Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 PEARL CT Available 12/13/19 Cozy 2 bedroom home in the Beacon Hill area!! - Must see this cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home in the Beacon Hill area. Home comes with all appliances and is ready for immediate move in.

Application Fee: $60 per adult (non-refundable)
Security Deposit: $1075
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

*Water is included in rent amount
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 12/01/2019.

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3787956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 PEARL CT have any available units?
5 PEARL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5 PEARL CT currently offering any rent specials?
5 PEARL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 PEARL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 PEARL CT is pet friendly.
Does 5 PEARL CT offer parking?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not offer parking.
Does 5 PEARL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 PEARL CT have a pool?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not have a pool.
Does 5 PEARL CT have accessible units?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 PEARL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 PEARL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 PEARL CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio