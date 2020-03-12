4971 DARE LN

Amenities

Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath along with 2 eating areas in the El Chapparal Subdivision. Cozy living room with an inviting fire place plus separate dining room. Master suite boasts large walk-in closet & additional space for possible sitting area! Secondary rooms on opposite side of house for ideal privacy. Large deck in the back yard perfect for entertaining & relaxing! Ideal location near Madison High School & Northern Hills Elementary! Easy access to I35, 1604, 410, Wurzbach Parkway and 281! NO PETS