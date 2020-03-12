All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4971 DARE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4971 DARE LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4971 DARE LN

4971 Dare Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4971 Dare Lane, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath along with 2 eating areas in the El Chapparal Subdivision. Cozy living room with an inviting fire place plus separate dining room. Master suite boasts large walk-in closet & additional space for possible sitting area! Secondary rooms on opposite side of house for ideal privacy. Large deck in the back yard perfect for entertaining & relaxing! Ideal location near Madison High School & Northern Hills Elementary! Easy access to I35, 1604, 410, Wurzbach Parkway and 281! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4971 DARE LN have any available units?
4971 DARE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4971 DARE LN have?
Some of 4971 DARE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4971 DARE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4971 DARE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4971 DARE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4971 DARE LN is pet friendly.
Does 4971 DARE LN offer parking?
Yes, 4971 DARE LN offers parking.
Does 4971 DARE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4971 DARE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4971 DARE LN have a pool?
No, 4971 DARE LN does not have a pool.
Does 4971 DARE LN have accessible units?
No, 4971 DARE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4971 DARE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4971 DARE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio