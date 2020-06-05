All apartments in San Antonio
4959 Grey Hawk St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

4959 Grey Hawk St

4959 Grey Hawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

4959 Grey Hawk Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Move-in ready single-story home. Family room opens up tp kitchen and dining room that leads out patio through French-doors. Expansive master bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances & includes refrigerator, granite counters and custom wood kitchen cabinets. Ceramic tile & laminate wood floors in common areas & two bedrooms. Two car garage with detached storage shed. Convenient to schools, shops, restaurants & retail. Come see this 4 beds with 3 baths home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 Grey Hawk St have any available units?
4959 Grey Hawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4959 Grey Hawk St have?
Some of 4959 Grey Hawk St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4959 Grey Hawk St currently offering any rent specials?
4959 Grey Hawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 Grey Hawk St pet-friendly?
No, 4959 Grey Hawk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4959 Grey Hawk St offer parking?
Yes, 4959 Grey Hawk St offers parking.
Does 4959 Grey Hawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 Grey Hawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 Grey Hawk St have a pool?
No, 4959 Grey Hawk St does not have a pool.
Does 4959 Grey Hawk St have accessible units?
No, 4959 Grey Hawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 Grey Hawk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4959 Grey Hawk St does not have units with dishwashers.
