4959 Grey Hawk St

Move-in ready single-story home. Family room opens up tp kitchen and dining room that leads out patio through French-doors. Expansive master bedroom with walk in closet & full bath. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances & includes refrigerator, granite counters and custom wood kitchen cabinets. Ceramic tile & laminate wood floors in common areas & two bedrooms. Two car garage with detached storage shed. Convenient to schools, shops, restaurants & retail. Come see this 4 beds with 3 baths home!