Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

- Fully remolded adorable single story is ready for you to call home! New flooring, all new paint, new appliances, fully remodeled bathrooms, all new electrical throughout the house, Fridge included. Full size washer/dryer hookups in garage and fenced large corner lot for weekend BBQ's. Great home on a quiet street near Hwy 90/St Hwy 151. No Pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4548446)