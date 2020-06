Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home recently renovated. This property features updated fixtures, fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen will come equipped with all appliances include refrigerator and gas cooking. Tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Large backyard with mature tress. Conveniently located to I-37, Loop 410, shopping and dining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.