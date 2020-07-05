All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4839 N Brandeis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4839 N Brandeis
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

4839 N Brandeis

4839 Brandeis St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4839 Brandeis St, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful Convigton Condominiums. Open floor plan 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Close to Hwy 10, 410 & 1604. Central to Schools, shopping, UTSA, Medical Center. *Community pool. Beautiful mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4839 N Brandeis have any available units?
4839 N Brandeis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4839 N Brandeis currently offering any rent specials?
4839 N Brandeis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4839 N Brandeis pet-friendly?
No, 4839 N Brandeis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4839 N Brandeis offer parking?
No, 4839 N Brandeis does not offer parking.
Does 4839 N Brandeis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4839 N Brandeis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4839 N Brandeis have a pool?
Yes, 4839 N Brandeis has a pool.
Does 4839 N Brandeis have accessible units?
No, 4839 N Brandeis does not have accessible units.
Does 4839 N Brandeis have units with dishwashers?
No, 4839 N Brandeis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4839 N Brandeis have units with air conditioning?
No, 4839 N Brandeis does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio