Location! Location! Location! Beautiful Convigton Condominiums. Open floor plan 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Close to Hwy 10, 410 & 1604. Central to Schools, shopping, UTSA, Medical Center. *Community pool. Beautiful mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4839 N Brandeis have any available units?
4839 N Brandeis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.