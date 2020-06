Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Freshly painted and bathrooms updated. Secluded and Private one story property in Med center and close to USAA. Tile flooring, no carpet. Cozy living room with fireplace overlooking the covered back porch with BBQ pit. Huge yard in front and the landlord will take care of the landscaping. Fenced back yard tenant is responsible for maintaining the landscaping in back yard. City Busses, shopping, and close to USAA.