Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN NEISD*CLOSE TO I35*REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED*** - CUTE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN NEISD*CLOSE TO I35*REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED***$55 APP FEE PER PERSON (NON-REFUNDABLE)*APP FEE, FIRST MONTHS RENT, SEC. DEPOSIT, FET FEE(S) IN CASH/CERT. FUNDS ONLY *LEASE COMMENCEMENT DATE MUST BE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL. **PLEASE VERIFY SCHOOLS IF IMPORTANT**PET RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE2491071)