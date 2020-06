Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Ready for immediate move in! - Wow, great 2 story home located in highly acclaimed Longs Creek. With easy access to 1604, 35, and more, this home is great for anyone looking for a move in ready home. 3 freshly painted large bedrooms, plus a spacious floor plan make this a dream house. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room, eat in kitchen with loads of counter top space, and cabinets. Backyard has lots of room plus a patio and shed.



(RLNE3054321)