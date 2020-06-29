Rent Calculator
4802 CASTLE SWORD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM
4802 CASTLE SWORD
4802 Castle Sword
·
No Longer Available
Location
4802 Castle Sword, San Antonio, TX 78218
East Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with a great size yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have any available units?
4802 CASTLE SWORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 4802 CASTLE SWORD currently offering any rent specials?
4802 CASTLE SWORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 CASTLE SWORD pet-friendly?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD offer parking?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not offer parking.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have a pool?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not have a pool.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have accessible units?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 CASTLE SWORD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4802 CASTLE SWORD does not have units with air conditioning.
