Beautiful 1 Story in Meadow Park! Asbury plan - 1778sqft. This floorplan offers an open layout with a grand kitchen that overlooks the dining area into the family room. The kitchen features upgraded stainless steel sink and an eat-in island. The relaxing master suite features a huge walk-in closet and bay window. Enjoy the outdoors under the covered back patio. All within close proximity to Ft. Sam, BAMC, & Randolph AFB!