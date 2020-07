Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel dog park basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park

Wonderful, 3 bed 2 bath single story home features a large open chef’s kitchen with large granite island, stainless appliances and formal dining room. Perfect for entertaining and relaxing this home also has a secluded backyard with lots of shade. Also includes private basketball goal and dog run. This home is centrally located close to medical, shopping, I10, and loop 1604 in the Woods of Shavano. Available Immediately. Pets Negotiable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.