Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

AMAZING upgrades 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home surrounded by mature trees. New flooring, granite, paint, appliances and more throughout home. This home has high ceilings with lots of windows for natural lighting, large backyard patio, sunroom, extra large secondary bedroom with Jack and Jill upstairs bath, master down with study. Near UTSA and IH10@1604. 600+ credit score with 3x monthly income to rent. Apply at : http://rentapp.zipreports.com/alamorealtyexperts