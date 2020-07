Amenities

granite counters air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range Property Amenities

WOW!!!Great Location and electric bills and water bills INCLUDED. This 2 bed and 1 bath home is a short walk to shopping, bus stop, park, HEB etc. This open floor plan features Granite Counters and Gas Stove. Newer wood look tile floors for easy cleaning. 3 Split AC and Heating Systems with remote controls. All the convenience for a very affordable price. Ready for move in.